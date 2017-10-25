Metallica, Dave Matthews Band, G-Eazy Lead Wildfire Benefit Concert

Metallica, Dave Matthews Band and G-Eazy will headline a benefit concert supporting families impacted by the devastating October wildfires throughout Northern California. Band Together Bay Area – scheduled for Thursday, November 9th at San Francisco's AT&T Park – will assist families impacted by the fires and honor the thousands of heroic first responders. According to Metallica's website, additional bands will be named.

Metallica, which formed in California over three decades ago, announced their participation in the concert with a moving video trailer. "For 34 years, Metallica has flown the flag for the Bay Area all over the world," drummer Lars Ulrich says in the clip. Guitarist Kirk Hammett calls the event "a benefit for all the people who've suffered and experienced incredible devastation in the North Bay fires," adding, "Experiencing the devastation and all the carnage, we owe a lot to those first responders."

All ticket sale funds will benefit Bay Area organization Tipping Point Community, which established an Emergency Relief Fund for low-income, vulnerable communities impacted by the wildfire crisis, including vineyard workers, immigrants, students and displaced young people.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 27th at 1 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster. Members of Metallica's "Fifth Member" fan club can purchase pre-sale tickets starting Thursday, October 26th at 1 p.m. ET using a unique pre-sale code.

Those who cannot attend the benefit can donate to the cause via Tipping Point or the Metallica All Within My Hands Foundation.