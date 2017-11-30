Matt Lauer on Sexual Misconduct Allegations: 'I Am Truly Sorry'

Matt Lauer issued a statement on Thursday after multiple women came forward this week accusing the Today host of "inappropriate sexual behavior," including sexual assault.

"There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I've caused others by words and actions," he wrote. "To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry. As I'm writing this I realize the depth of the damage and disappointment I have left behind at home and at NBC."

NBC fired Lauer on Wednesday after the company "received a detailed complaint from a colleague" on Monday about the Today host's impropriety. The colleague alleged that Lauer's misconduct started at the Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia in 2014 and continued when the two returned to the U.S.

In an internal memo, NBC News chairman Andy Lack noted "it is the first complaint about his behavior in the over 20 years he's been at NBC News, [but] we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident." Two more women came forward with complaints about Lauer on Wednesday, and at least one account included allegations of sexual assault from 2001.

In his statement, Lauer disputed some of the accusations against him. "Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized," he wrote. However, he added, "there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed."

"Repairing the damage will take a lot of time and soul-searching and I'm committed to beginning that effort,' Lauer continued. "It is now my full-time job."

Read his full statement below.

There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I've caused others by words and actions. To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry. As I'm writing this I realize the depth of the damage and disappointment I have left behind at home and at NBC.

Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized, but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed. I regret that my shame is now shared by the people I cherish dearly.

Repairing the damage will take a lot of time and soul-searching and I'm committed to beginning that effort. It is now my full-time job. The last two days have forced me to take a very hard look at my own troubling flaws. It's been humbling. I am blessed to be surrounded by the people I love. I thank them for the patience and grace.