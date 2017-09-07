Watch Mastodon Go Behind-the-Scenes in New 'Toe to Toes' Video

Atlanta metal outfit Mastodon offer a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of "Toe to Toes" in the new video for the track off their upcoming EP, Cold Dark Place.

The studio-based performance functions like a visual collage, tracking the myriad sonic elements that went into crafting the song, from handclaps and vocals to interweaving guitar parts and blistering solos. While the simple "Toe to Toes" clip lacks the wild concepts of Mastodon's typically outlandish videos, there's still plenty of goofiness, like when drummer Brann Dailor gets behind the kit wearing a giant Gremlins mask.

Mastodon will release Cold Dark Place September 22nd. While "Toe to Toes" was recorded during sessions for the band's last EP, Emperor of Sand, released in March, the EP's other three songs were recorded while the band was making 2014's Once More 'Round the Sun.

Mastodon have a one-off concert in Chicago scheduled for September 9th, after which they'll embark on a longer North American tour September 23rd with a set at the High Elevation Festival in Englewood, Colorado.