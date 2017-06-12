Mastodon Extend Tour With New North American, U.K. Dates

Mastodon extended the Emperor of Sand tour with a new round of headlining North American and U.K. dates. Eagles of Death Metal and Russian Circles will continue to support the prog-metal band on their upcoming trek, which launches September 26th in Orlando, Florida and concludes October 25th in Vancouver. The band will perform seven U.K. shows, from December 2nd in Cardiff, Wales to the 10th in London.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 16th at 10 a.m. local time via the band's official site. Mastodon's tour itinerary also includes numerous international festival dates in June and early July.

Mastodon released their poignant seventh LP, Emperor of Sand, in March. Guitarist Bill Kelliher and drummer Brann Dailor spoke with Rolling Stone about the concept album, which they crafted while watching family members battle cancer. "When we're re-learning the songs and sing the lyrics, we say, 'Jesus, this stuff is deep, man,'" Kelliher said, laughing at the band's reliance on heavy themes. "Why do we have to be so fucking deep all the time?"

Propelled by lead single "Show Yourself," Emperor of Sand became the metal band's third Top 10 LP, peaking at Number Seven.

Mastodon North American Tour Dates

August 20th – Las Vegas, NV @ Psycho Las Vegas Festival

September 23rd – Denver, CO @ High Elevation Fest

September 26th – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

September 27th – Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performance Arts Center

September 29th – Knoxville, TN @ Civic Auditorium

September 30th – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival

October 3rd – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

October 4th – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

October 6th – Atlanta, GA @ The Fox Theater

October 7th – Camden, NJ @ Rock Allegiance Festival

October 9th – Montreal, QC @ Metropolis

October 10th – Rochester, NY @ The Armory

October 11th – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live

October 13th – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom

October 14th – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater

October 15th – Houston, TX @ Houston Open Air

October 17th – Albuquerque, NM @ Historic El Rey Theater

October 19th – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

October 21st – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

October 23rd – Boise, ID @ Revolution Center

October 24th – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

October 25th – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre

Mastodon U.K. Tour Dates

December 2nd – Cardiff, Wales @ Great Hall

December 4th – Wolverhampton, England @ Civic Hall

December 5th – Nottingham, England @ Rock City

December 6th – Newcastle, England @ Northumbria University

December 7th – Glasgow, Scotland @ Barrowland

December 9th – Manchester, England @ Academy

December 10th – London, England @ Brixton Academy