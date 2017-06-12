Mastodon Extend Tour With New North American, U.K. Dates

Mastodon extended the Emperor of Sand tour with a new round of headlining North American and U.K. dates. Eagles of Death Metal and Russian Circles will continue to support the prog-metal band on their upcoming trek, which launches September 26th in Orlando, Florida and concludes October 25th in Vancouver. The band will perform seven U.K. shows, from December 2nd in Cardiff, Wales to the 10th in London.
Tickets go on sale Friday, January 16th at 10 a.m. local time via the band's official site. Mastodon's tour itinerary also includes numerous international festival dates in June and early July.
Mastodon released their poignant seventh LP, Emperor of Sand, in March. Guitarist Bill Kelliher and drummer Brann Dailor spoke with Rolling Stone about the concept album, which they crafted while watching family members battle cancer. "When we're re-learning the songs and sing the lyrics, we say, 'Jesus, this stuff is deep, man,'" Kelliher said, laughing at the band's reliance on heavy themes. "Why do we have to be so fucking deep all the time?"
Propelled by lead single "Show Yourself," Emperor of Sand became the metal band's third Top 10 LP, peaking at Number Seven.
Mastodon North American Tour Dates
August 20th – Las Vegas, NV @ Psycho Las Vegas Festival
September 23rd – Denver, CO @ High Elevation Fest
September 26th – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live
September 27th – Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performance Arts Center
September 29th – Knoxville, TN @ Civic Auditorium
September 30th – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival
October 3rd – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
October 4th – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
October 6th – Atlanta, GA @ The Fox Theater
October 7th – Camden, NJ @ Rock Allegiance Festival
October 9th – Montreal, QC @ Metropolis
October 10th – Rochester, NY @ The Armory
October 11th – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live
October 13th – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom
October 14th – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater
October 15th – Houston, TX @ Houston Open Air
October 17th – Albuquerque, NM @ Historic El Rey Theater
October 19th – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
October 21st – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival
October 23rd – Boise, ID @ Revolution Center
October 24th – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory
October 25th – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre
Mastodon U.K. Tour Dates
December 2nd – Cardiff, Wales @ Great Hall
December 4th – Wolverhampton, England @ Civic Hall
December 5th – Nottingham, England @ Rock City
December 6th – Newcastle, England @ Northumbria University
December 7th – Glasgow, Scotland @ Barrowland
December 9th – Manchester, England @ Academy
December 10th – London, England @ Brixton Academy