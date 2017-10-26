Maroon 5 Announce New 2018 Tour Dates

Maroon 5 announced a 33-date North American tour in 2018 in support of their upcoming album Red Pill Blues. The new LP is due out November 3rd.



The Red Pill Blues tour starts May 30th in Tacoma, Washington. After a string of June dates in California, Texas and Florida, the band takes a break in July and August. They return to the road in September, focusing on arenas across the mid-west, before wrapping up on the East Cost in October. The tour concludes with a pair of shows at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Tickets will be available for American Express cardholders starting Monday, October 30th at 10 a.m. through the Ticketmaster website. Tickets go on sale for the general public on Saturday, November 4th at 10 a.m. Tickets purchased between October 30th and November 10th are bundled with a free download or physical copy of Red Pill Blues.

Red Pill Blues marks Maroon 5's sixth studio LP. In advance of the album, the band has released a series of singles featuring rappers and R&B singers, including "Don't Wanna Know" with Kendrick Lamar, "Cold" with Future, "What Lovers Do" with SZA and "Whiskey" with A$AP Rocky. "What Lovers Do" is Number 19 on the Hot 100 this week.

Maroon 5 Red Pill Blues Tour Dates

May 30 - Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

June 1 - Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

June 2 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

June 4 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

June 7 - Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

June 9 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

June 10 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

June 12 - San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

June 14 - New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

June 16 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

June 17 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center

September 7 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

September 9 - Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

September 11 - Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

September 13 - St Louis, MO @ ScottTrade Center

September 14 - Chicago, IL @ United Center

September 16 - Milwaukee, WI @ Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center

September 18 - St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

September 20 - Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

September 22 - Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

September 23 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

September 25 - Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

September 27 - Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

September 29 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

September 30 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

October 2 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

October 4 - Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

October 6 - Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

October 7 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden

October 10 - Hartford, CT @ XL Center

October 12 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

October 14 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

October 15 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden