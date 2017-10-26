Maroon 5 Announce New 2018 Tour Dates

Maroon 5 announced a 33-date North American tour in 2018 in support of their upcoming album Red Pill Blues. The new LP is due out November 3rd.
The Red Pill Blues tour starts May 30th in Tacoma, Washington. After a string of June dates in California, Texas and Florida, the band takes a break in July and August. They return to the road in September, focusing on arenas across the mid-west, before wrapping up on the East Cost in October. The tour concludes with a pair of shows at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Tickets will be available for American Express cardholders starting Monday, October 30th at 10 a.m. through the Ticketmaster website. Tickets go on sale for the general public on Saturday, November 4th at 10 a.m. Tickets purchased between October 30th and November 10th are bundled with a free download or physical copy of Red Pill Blues.
Red Pill Blues marks Maroon 5's sixth studio LP. In advance of the album, the band has released a series of singles featuring rappers and R&B singers, including "Don't Wanna Know" with Kendrick Lamar, "Cold" with Future, "What Lovers Do" with SZA and "Whiskey" with A$AP Rocky. "What Lovers Do" is Number 19 on the Hot 100 this week.
Maroon 5 Red Pill Blues Tour Dates
May 30 - Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
June 1 - Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
June 2 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
June 4 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
June 7 - Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
June 9 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
June 10 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
June 12 - San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
June 14 - New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
June 16 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
June 17 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center
September 7 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
September 9 - Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
September 11 - Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
September 13 - St Louis, MO @ ScottTrade Center
September 14 - Chicago, IL @ United Center
September 16 - Milwaukee, WI @ Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center
September 18 - St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
September 20 - Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
September 22 - Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
September 23 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
September 25 - Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
September 27 - Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
September 29 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
September 30 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
October 2 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
October 4 - Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
October 6 - Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
October 7 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden
October 10 - Hartford, CT @ XL Center
October 12 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
October 14 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
October 15 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden