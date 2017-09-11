Marilyn Manson Details New Album 'Heaven Upside Down,' Drops New Song

Marilyn Manson has detailed his upcoming 10th studio album Heaven Upside Down and shared the LP's aggressive first single "We Know Where You Fucking Live."

The intense track, which premiered Monday on Zane Lowe's Beats 1 radio show, finds Manson ominously describing the corruption of a sanitized society while alluding to drones and the surveillance state.

"Fire away," Manson growls on the chorus. "We know where you fucking live."

In the song's closing seconds, Manson cryptically whispers, "What's a nice place like this doing around people like us?"

The album – which at one time bore the title Say10; the controversial song with that name is on Heaven Upside Down – is due out October 6th and available for pre-order now. Manson's last LP was 2015's The Pale Emperor. Although Heaven Upside Down and The Pale Emperor both utilize producer Tyler Bates, the two albums don't have much in common.

"It's not very much in any way like The Pale Emperor," Manson previously told Rolling Stone of his new album. "The people who have heard the new songs said it reminded them of their favorite parts of Antichrist Superstar and Mechanical Animals – but with a new, different approach. It's pretty violent in its nature for some reason."

Manson previously announced the North American leg of his expansive Heaven Upside Down Tour, embarking September 27th in Silver Spring, Maryland.

Heaven Upside Down Track List

1. "Revelation #12"

2. "Tattooed In Reverse"

3. "We Know Where You Fucking Live"

4. "SAY10"

5. "KILL4ME"

6. "Saturnalia"

7. "JE$U$ CRI$I$"

8. "Blood Honey"

9. "Heaven Upside Down"

10. "Threats of Romance"