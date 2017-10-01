Marilyn Manson Cancels Nine Shows After NYC Stage Injury

Marilyn Manson has canceled the next nine dates of his Heaven Upside Down Tour following an onstage incident Saturday in New York in which the singer was crushed by a stage prop.

"Marilyn Manson is being forced to cancel several of his October dates on his forthcoming US tour," the singer's rep said in a statement.

"On Saturday night, the legendary performer suffered an injury on stage towards the end of his set at NYC's Hammerstein Ballroom causing him to cut the show short. He was treated for the injury at a local hospital and will be recuperating at home in Los Angeles."

As of Sunday afternoon, the rep declined to say if Manson had left the New York hospital.

Manson's rep added, "The shows from Boston, October 2 through Houston, October 14 will be rescheduled for a later date. Manson hopes to return to the stage soon, more details on upcoming shows to follow."

According to Manson's itinerary, the rocker is currently scheduled to resume his tour October 15th with a gig at Grand Prairie, Texas' Freaker's Ball.

The incident occurred roughly an hour into Manson's concert, the third date on the North American leg of Manson's Heaven Upside Down tour. During "Sweet Dreams (Are Made of These)," Manson made his way toward the back of the stage, where a prop featuring two giant pistols suddenly fell forward onto Manson. Video from the concert shows Manson grappling the prop before it comes crashing down to the stage.

After the stage crew lifted the prop back up, Manson lay on the ground for several minutes. EMT workers also rushed to the backstage area as venue workers yelled "Ice! Ice!" repeatedly. The concert was canceled soon after.

The severity of Manson's injuries has not yet been announced.