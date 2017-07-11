Marilyn Manson Announces Heaven Upside Down Tour

Marilyn Manson has scheduled an early fall tour in support of his upcoming new LP, now-retitled Heaven Upside Down.

The shock rocker's trek begins September 27th at Silver Spring, Maryland's Fillmore and wraps a month later with a two-night stand at Las Vegas' House of Blues on October 27th and 28th.

In addition to his own tour, Manson also booked gigs at festivals like New Jersey's Rock Allegiance, Houston's Open Air, Sacramento's Aftershock and the just-announced Ozzfest Meets Knotfest in San Bernardino, California in November.

Tickets for the tour go on sale July 14th. Check Manson's site for more information.

In September, Manson talked to Rolling Stone about his new album, then titled Say10 but since refurbished with Heaven Upside Down.

"It's not very much in any way like The Pale Emperor," Manson said. "The people who have heard the new songs said it reminded them of their favorite parts of Antichrist Superstar and Mechanical Animals – but with a new, different approach. It's pretty violent in its nature for some reason."

Marilyn Manson Tour Dates

September 27 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

September 29 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

September 30 - New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

October 2 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues

October 3 - Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

October 5 - Toronto, ON @ Rebel

October 8 - Columbus, OH @ Express Live!

October 10 - Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

October 11 - Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom

October 17 - Tulsa, OK @ Brady Theater

October 19 - Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

October 20 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

October 23 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

October 27 & 28 - Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues