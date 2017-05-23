Manchester Bombing: Artists React to Tragedy at Ariana Grande Concert

On Monday evening, at least 22 attendees at Ariana Grande's Manchester Arena concert died following a bombing at the venue. Around 60 more people have been reported injured, with many of the victims teenaged (or younger) fans of the 23-year-old singer.

Similar to the response to the attacks at the Bataclan in Paris during an Eagles of Death Metal concert in 2015, the concert-set act of terrorism has shaken up the music world. Many artists (including Harry Styles, Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Justin Timberlake and others) have shared their memories of playing at the UK venue, expressing concern for fans, similar fears they've had playing large venues and sending condolences to families, victims and the pop star herself.



Harry Styles:

I'm heartbroken over what happened in Manchester tonight.

Sending love to everyone involved. H — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) May 23, 2017

Niall Horan:

Absolutely Horrendous what happened in Manchester tonight. My thoughts are with the great people of Manchester and also Ari and her team xx — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) May 23, 2017

Louis Tomlinson:

Sending all my love to every single family at the Manchester show last night. So upsetting — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) May 23, 2017

Liam Payne:

To see what has happened in Manchester makes me really sad. My thoughts are with those that are experiencing such tragedy at this time x — Liam (@LiamPayne) May 23, 2017

Concerts are a place where I have seen such joy and happiness. To see what has happened in Manchester makes me really sad. My thoughts are with those that are experiencing such tragedy at this time x A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne) on May 23, 2017 at 1:17am PDT

Peter Hook:

My daughter made it home safe from Ariana Grande last night. My heart goes out to all parents & those involved. Manchester stay strong. X — Peter Hook (@peterhook) May 23, 2017

Liam Gallagher:

In total shock and absolutely devastated about what's gone down in MANCHESTER sending Love and Light to all the family's involved LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 23, 2017

Drake:

We just left from touring in Europe and this was such a real fear we discussed frequently. I was crushed today to hear it became a reality. My condolences to all of the families affected and we will be praying for all of Manchester. Also I am praying on peace of mind for Ariana. 😢 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on May 23, 2017 at 1:58am PDT

Little Mix:

We are so saddened by the tragedy in Manchester last night. Our heartfelt thoughts go out to the beautiful Ariana fans and their families ❤️ — Little Mix (@LittleMix) May 23, 2017

Fifth Harmony:

Just saw the news about Manchester... Our hearts are breaking 💔 Prayers for all who attended, their families, Ari and her whole crew. — Fifth Harmony (@FifthHarmony) May 23, 2017

Rihanna:

#Manchester has always been so close to my heart! These are innocent vulnerable kids, this could've been any of us! I'm devastated! — Rihanna (@rihanna) May 23, 2017

Praying for the beautiful souls we lost, their families and loved ones, for the survivors who will forever be impacted by this #Manchester — Rihanna (@rihanna) May 23, 2017

Johnny Marr:

Manchester stands together. — Johnny Marr (@Johnny_Marr) May 23, 2017

MY PRAYERS GO OUT TO PPL OF MANCHESTER…HAD SPECIAL TIMES THERE FROM YOUTH & BEYOND — Cher (@cher) May 22, 2017

Taylor Swift:

My thoughts, prayers and tears for all those affected by the Manchester tragedy tonight. I'm sending all my love. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 23, 2017

Katy Perry:

Praying for everyone at @ArianaGrande's show — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 22, 2017

Justin Timberlake:

My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this horrific act in Manchester. We need to do better. We need to LOVE ONE ANOTHER. — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) May 23, 2017

Lorde:

every musician feels sick & responsible tonight—shows should be safe for you. truly a worst nightmare. sending love to manchester & ari — Lorde (@lorde) May 23, 2017

Nicki Minaj:

My heart hurts for my sister, Ariana & every family affected by this tragic event in the U.K. Innocent lives lost. I'm so sorry to hear this — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 23, 2017

Selena Gomez:

My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected in Manchester. — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) May 23, 2017

Jennifer Lopez:

Thoughts, prayers and my whole ❤️ are with Manchester this evening. — Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) May 23, 2017

Billie Joe Armstrong:

I'm shocked and so sad about this horrific tragedy. my heart and soul go out to everyone effected.. especially the city of Manchester. A post shared by Billie Joe Armstrong (@billiejoearmstrong) on May 22, 2017 at 8:15pm PDT

P!nk:

My thoughts and prayers are with the people of Manchester, any one affected, @ArianaGrande and the entire crew. Heartbreaking — P!nk (@Pink) May 23, 2017

Celine Dion:

#Manchester #PrayForManchester🙏 A post shared by Céline Dion (@celinedion) on May 22, 2017 at 8:22pm PDT

Sam Smith:

Hold each other close today and everyday. Love is the only way to answer to something this hateful — Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) May 23, 2017

Halsey:

What is happening in Manchester is absolutely terrifying. Praying everyone effected has found safety and hope Ariana is okay :( Jesus — h (@halsey) May 22, 2017

Ellie Goulding:

Sending love to those affected in Manchester. — Ellie Goulding (@elliegoulding) May 22, 2017

Bruno Mars:

No words can describe how I feel about what happened in Manchester. I don't wanna believe that the world we live in could be so cruel. — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) May 23, 2017

Kylie Minogue:

Victoria Beckham:

My heartfelt thoughts and prayers for all those effected by the tragedy in Manchester last night 🙏🏻 x VB #Manchester pic.twitter.com/pziTHyySZA — Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) May 23, 2017

