Manchester Bombing: Artists React to Tragedy at Ariana Grande Concert

Musicians share past fears of terrorist attacks at concerts and send condolences to victims, families and Grande

Drake, Taylor Swift and many more musicians have sent condolences following bombing at Manchester Arena after an Ariana Grande concert. Credit: Oli Scarff/AFP/Getty

On Monday evening, at least 22 attendees at Ariana Grande's Manchester Arena concert died following a bombing at the venue. Around 60 more people have been reported injured, with many of the victims teenaged (or younger) fans of the 23-year-old singer. 

Similar to the response to the attacks at the Bataclan in Paris during an Eagles of Death Metal concert in 2015, the concert-set act of terrorism has shaken up the music world. Many artists (including Harry Styles, Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Justin Timberlake and others) have shared their memories of playing at the UK venue, expressing concern for fans, similar fears they've had playing large venues and sending condolences to families, victims and the pop star herself.

Watch The 1975's Matt Healy speak about the Manchester attack on stage.