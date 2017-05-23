Manchester Bombing: Artists React to Tragedy at Ariana Grande Concert

On Monday evening, at least 22 attendees at Ariana Grande's Manchester Arena concert died following a bombing at the venue. Around 60 more people have been reported injured, with many of the victims teenaged (or younger) fans of the 23-year-old singer.
Similar to the response to the attacks at the Bataclan in Paris during an Eagles of Death Metal concert in 2015, the concert-set act of terrorism has shaken up the music world. Many artists (including Harry Styles, Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Justin Timberlake and others) have shared their memories of playing at the UK venue, expressing concern for fans, similar fears they've had playing large venues and sending condolences to families, victims and the pop star herself.
Harry Styles:
I'm heartbroken over what happened in Manchester tonight.— Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) May 23, 2017
Sending love to everyone involved. H
Niall Horan:
Absolutely Horrendous what happened in Manchester tonight. My thoughts are with the great people of Manchester and also Ari and her team xx— Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) May 23, 2017
Louis Tomlinson:
Sending all my love to every single family at the Manchester show last night. So upsetting— Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) May 23, 2017
Liam Payne:
To see what has happened in Manchester makes me really sad. My thoughts are with those that are experiencing such tragedy at this time x— Liam (@LiamPayne) May 23, 2017
Peter Hook:
My daughter made it home safe from Ariana Grande last night. My heart goes out to all parents & those involved. Manchester stay strong. X— Peter Hook (@peterhook) May 23, 2017
Liam Gallagher:
In total shock and absolutely devastated about what's gone down in MANCHESTER sending Love and Light to all the family's involved LG x— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 23, 2017
Drake:
Little Mix:
We are so saddened by the tragedy in Manchester last night. Our heartfelt thoughts go out to the beautiful Ariana fans and their families ❤️— Little Mix (@LittleMix) May 23, 2017
Fifth Harmony:
Just saw the news about Manchester... Our hearts are breaking 💔 Prayers for all who attended, their families, Ari and her whole crew.— Fifth Harmony (@FifthHarmony) May 23, 2017
Rihanna:
#Manchester has always been so close to my heart! These are innocent vulnerable kids, this could've been any of us! I'm devastated!— Rihanna (@rihanna) May 23, 2017
Praying for the beautiful souls we lost, their families and loved ones, for the survivors who will forever be impacted by this #Manchester— Rihanna (@rihanna) May 23, 2017
Johnny Marr:
Manchester stands together.— Johnny Marr (@Johnny_Marr) May 23, 2017
Missy Elliott:
I am so saddened to hear the news about what happened @ #ManchesterArena...Sending prayers to all & their families during this trying time🙏🏾— Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) May 23, 2017
Miley Cyrus:
wishing I could give my friend @arianagrande a great big hug right now... love love love you .... so sorry you had to be apart of such a tragic event! my most sincere condolences to anyone and everyone affected by this horrific attack! all I can do is send as much HOPE & PEACE your way! This MUST end! No more war .... no more innocent lives taken .... L-O-V-E 💙❤️💜💚💛 @happyhippiefdn
Cher:
MY PRAYERS GO OUT TO PPL OF MANCHESTER…HAD SPECIAL TIMES THERE FROM YOUTH & BEYOND— Cher (@cher) May 22, 2017
Taylor Swift:
My thoughts, prayers and tears for all those affected by the Manchester tragedy tonight. I'm sending all my love.— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 23, 2017
Katy Perry:
Praying for everyone at @ArianaGrande's show— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 22, 2017
Justin Timberlake:
My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this horrific act in Manchester. We need to do better. We need to LOVE ONE ANOTHER.— Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) May 23, 2017
Lorde:
every musician feels sick & responsible tonight—shows should be safe for you. truly a worst nightmare. sending love to manchester & ari— Lorde (@lorde) May 23, 2017
Nicki Minaj:
My heart hurts for my sister, Ariana & every family affected by this tragic event in the U.K. Innocent lives lost. I'm so sorry to hear this— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 23, 2017
Selena Gomez:
My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected in Manchester.— Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) May 23, 2017
Jennifer Lopez:
Thoughts, prayers and my whole ❤️ are with Manchester this evening.— Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) May 23, 2017
Billie Joe Armstrong:
P!nk:
My thoughts and prayers are with the people of Manchester, any one affected, @ArianaGrande and the entire crew. Heartbreaking— P!nk (@Pink) May 23, 2017
Celine Dion:
Sam Smith:
Hold each other close today and everyday. Love is the only way to answer to something this hateful— Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) May 23, 2017
Halsey:
What is happening in Manchester is absolutely terrifying. Praying everyone effected has found safety and hope Ariana is okay :( Jesus— h (@halsey) May 22, 2017
Ellie Goulding:
Sending love to those affected in Manchester.— Ellie Goulding (@elliegoulding) May 22, 2017
Bruno Mars:
No words can describe how I feel about what happened in Manchester. I don't wanna believe that the world we live in could be so cruel.— Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) May 23, 2017
Kylie Minogue:
Absolutely heartbroken for #Manchester. Devastating news. My love, thoughts & prayers go out to all.— kylie minogue (@kylieminogue) May 23, 2017
Victoria Beckham:
My heartfelt thoughts and prayers for all those effected by the tragedy in Manchester last night 🙏🏻 x VB #Manchester pic.twitter.com/pziTHyySZA— Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) May 23, 2017
Watch The 1975's Matt Healy speak about the Manchester attack on stage.