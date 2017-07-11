Man Arrested After Threatening to Attack Ariana Grande Concert

A 22-year-old Colombian man was arrested on suspicion of threatening to attack an Ariana Grande concert in Costa Rica, The Associated Press reports. The threat was made less than two months after a suicide bomber killed 22 people outside Grande's concert in Manchester, England. Despite the arrest, the concert in Alajuela, Costa Rica went ahead as planned.

In a statement, Costa Rican prosecutors said the suspect made the threats online. Head Investigator Walter Espinoza added that the threats were written in Arabic. Espinoza also identified the suspect by the family names, Caicedo Lopez.

A representative for Grande did not immediately return Rolling Stone's request for comment.

Following the May 22nd attack in Manchester, Grande canceled several dates on her European tour but quickly returned to the road. On June 4th, she staged the One Love Manchester benefit concert, which raised millions of dollars for the victims of the terror attack and featured performances from Grande as well as Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus and Coldplay. On June 7th, Grande resumed her Dangerous Woman tour in Paris.

Grande will continue her world tour throughout the summer. Following a handful of dates in Mexico, she'll embark on a tour of Asia, Australia and Zealand this August.