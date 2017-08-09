Watch Macklemore Pledge to Get a 'Dick Ring' in Tour Announcement Video

Macklemore announced his North American Gemini Tour with a unique ultimatum.
"Everybody knows in the old days a tour was decided by a bow and arrow," said the Seattle rapper in a campy video. If the rapper shoots an arrow and gets a bullseye on the first try, he reveals the tour dates. If not: "I will stay home, get into progressive drum and bass and pierce my penis." After firing an arrow straight into the ground, Macklemore shrugs.
"Guess I'm getting a dick ring."
The clip ends with the full North American tour listing that's also on his website. The tour will promote Macklemore's upcoming, as-yet-untitled LP – his second project without regular producer Ryan Lewis. The rapper has recently released two singles: the Skylar Grey-assisted "Glorious" and "Marmalade," featuring Lil Yachty.
Macklemore 2017 Tour Dates
October 6th – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
October 8th – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre
October 11th – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
October 12th – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
October 14th – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
October 15th – Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theatre
October 17th – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas
October 18th – Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston
October 19th – Austin, TX @ Emo's Austin
October 29th – Nashville, TN @ War Memorial Auditorium
November 2nd – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
November 3rd – Milwaukee, WI @ The Eagles Ballroom
November 5th – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
November 7th – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
November 8th – Toronto, ON @ Rebel
November 10th – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
November 11th – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
November 13th – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
November 14th – Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston