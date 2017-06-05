Watch Mac DeMarco Bond With Grim Reaper in New 'One Another' Video

Mac DeMarco forms a deep, albeit hilarious, bond with the Grim Reaper in the lighthearted new video for "One Another."

The clip was written and directed by DeMarco's frequent collaborator, Pierce McGarry. In the video, Death arrives at the musician's window. DeMarco invites him inside for a grand tour of his home and a MacBook Pro viewing of E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. The clip flashes forward to the songwriter on his deathbed.

"Are you still over there, Death?" DeMarco asks. "My time has come. Come here, Death. I guess I'm just an old dog now. Come on, Death – do me in."

"How about we just rock one more time?" the Reaper responds.

The breezy "One Another" highlights DeMarco's recently issued third LP, This Old Dog. The singer-songwriter's upcoming tour will include a run of dates with the Flaming Lips, along with a newly announced solo show at New York City's Radio City Music Hall on September 22nd.