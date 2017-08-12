See Lupita Nyong'o Recite Rumi in Jay-Z's 'MaNyfaCedGod' Video

Lupita Nyong’o stars in Jay-Z's new video for the 4:44 bonus track "MaNyfaCedGod," which arrived Friday as a Tidal exclusive.

In the stark black-and-white video for the James Blake-assisted track, the Oscar-winning 12 Years a Slave actress delivers an emotional interpretative dance, with Nyong’o enduring anguish and renewal following a broken and then-mended relationship.

The video opens with a subtitled lyric from "MaNyfaCedGod" – "Our external reality is an opportunity to heal our internal upset" – and concludes with N'yongo reciting a line by Rumi – the 13th century Persian poet that shares a name with Jay-Z's newborn daughter – "Be grateful for whatever comes, because each has been sent from a guide from beyond."

"MaNyfaCedGod" follows Jay-Z's 4:44 videos for "Kill Jay Z," "The Story of OJ," the Jamaica-set "Bam," "Adnis" starring Mahershala Ali and Danny Glover, the title track and the Friends riff "Moonlight."

