Lucy Dacus Previews 'Historian' LP With Rugged New Song 'Night Shift'

Lucy Dacus battles through the initial phase of a breakup in her new track, "Night Shift." The song will appear on the singer's upcoming Historian album, due March 2nd.

Dacus opens "Night Shift" with a pair of vivid couplets. "The first time I tasted somebody else's spit/ I had a coughing fit," she sings. "I mistakenly called them by your name/ I was let down, it wasn't the same." She oscillates between pushing past the breakup and fixating on her ex, sometimes seesawing back and forth in the same line: "I'm doing fine trying to derail my one-track mind, regaining my self-worth in record time/ But I can't help think of your other in the bed that was mine." Similarly, the song alternates between blistering distorted guitars and lullaby-like strumming.

"Night Shift" will open Historian, which Dacus recorded last March in Nashville. "[The album] starts out dark and ends hopeful, but it gets darker in between; it goes to the deepest, darkest, place and then breaks," Dacus noted in a statement. "What I'm trying to say throughout the album is that hope survives, even in the face of the worst stuff."

"This is the album I needed to make," she added. "Everything after this is a bonus."

Following Historian's release, Dacus will tour the U.S. and Europe throughout March, April and May.

Historian Track List:

1. "Night Shift"

2. "Addictions"

3. "The Shell"

4. "Nonbeliever"

5. "Yours & Mine"

6. "Body To Flame"

7. "Timefighter"

8. "Next Of Kin"

9. "Pillar Of Truth"

10. "Historians"

Lucy Dacus Tour Dates:

March 2nd - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

March 7th - Charlottesville, VA @ The Southern

March 8th - Charleston, SC @ Pour House

March 9th - Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

March 10th - Nashville, TN @ The High Watt

March 19th - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

March 20th - Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress

March 21st - San Diego, CA @ The Casbah

March 22nd - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

March 23rd - Santa Cruz, CA @ The Crepe Place

March 24th - San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

March 26th - Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

March 27th - Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret

March 28th - Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

March 30th - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

March 31st - Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

April 2nd - Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge

April 4th - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

April 5th - Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

April 6th - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

April 7th - Indianapolis, IN @ The HI-FI

April 8th - Columbus, OH @ The Basement

April 9th - Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

April 11th - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

April 13th - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

April 14th - Washington DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel

April 19th - Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall

April 20th - Glasgow, UK @ The Hug and Pint

April 21st - Manchester, UK @ Gullivers

April 22nd - Birmingham, UK @ Hare and Hounds 2

April 24th - Bristol, UK @ Louisiana

April 25th - London, UK @ Omeara

April 26th - Brighton, UK @ The Hope and Ruin

April 27th - Paris, FR @ Espace B

April 30th - Copenhagen, DE @ Stengade

May 1st - Hamburg, GE @ Prinzenbar

May 3rd - Cologne, GE @ Blue Shell

May 4th - Amsterdam, NE @ Sugar Factory