Lucy Dacus Previews 'Historian' LP With Rugged New Song 'Night Shift'

Lucy Dacus battles through the initial phase of a breakup in her new track, "Night Shift." The song will appear on the singer's upcoming Historian album, due March 2nd.
Dacus opens "Night Shift" with a pair of vivid couplets. "The first time I tasted somebody else's spit/ I had a coughing fit," she sings. "I mistakenly called them by your name/ I was let down, it wasn't the same." She oscillates between pushing past the breakup and fixating on her ex, sometimes seesawing back and forth in the same line: "I'm doing fine trying to derail my one-track mind, regaining my self-worth in record time/ But I can't help think of your other in the bed that was mine." Similarly, the song alternates between blistering distorted guitars and lullaby-like strumming.
"Night Shift" will open Historian, which Dacus recorded last March in Nashville. "[The album] starts out dark and ends hopeful, but it gets darker in between; it goes to the deepest, darkest, place and then breaks," Dacus noted in a statement. "What I'm trying to say throughout the album is that hope survives, even in the face of the worst stuff."
"This is the album I needed to make," she added. "Everything after this is a bonus."
Following Historian's release, Dacus will tour the U.S. and Europe throughout March, April and May.
Historian Track List:
1. "Night Shift"
2. "Addictions"
3. "The Shell"
4. "Nonbeliever"
5. "Yours & Mine"
6. "Body To Flame"
7. "Timefighter"
8. "Next Of Kin"
9. "Pillar Of Truth"
10. "Historians"
Lucy Dacus Tour Dates:
March 2nd - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
March 7th - Charlottesville, VA @ The Southern
March 8th - Charleston, SC @ Pour House
March 9th - Atlanta, GA @ The Earl
March 10th - Nashville, TN @ The High Watt
March 19th - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
March 20th - Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress
March 21st - San Diego, CA @ The Casbah
March 22nd - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
March 23rd - Santa Cruz, CA @ The Crepe Place
March 24th - San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop
March 26th - Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
March 27th - Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret
March 28th - Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern
March 30th - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
March 31st - Denver, CO @ Globe Hall
April 2nd - Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge
April 4th - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry
April 5th - Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon
April 6th - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
April 7th - Indianapolis, IN @ The HI-FI
April 8th - Columbus, OH @ The Basement
April 9th - Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern
April 11th - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
April 13th - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
April 14th - Washington DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel
April 19th - Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall
April 20th - Glasgow, UK @ The Hug and Pint
April 21st - Manchester, UK @ Gullivers
April 22nd - Birmingham, UK @ Hare and Hounds 2
April 24th - Bristol, UK @ Louisiana
April 25th - London, UK @ Omeara
April 26th - Brighton, UK @ The Hope and Ruin
April 27th - Paris, FR @ Espace B
April 30th - Copenhagen, DE @ Stengade
May 1st - Hamburg, GE @ Prinzenbar
May 3rd - Cologne, GE @ Blue Shell
May 4th - Amsterdam, NE @ Sugar Factory