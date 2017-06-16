Lorde Sets North American Leg of Melodrama World Tour

Fresh off the release of Melodrama, Lorde has announced a 2018 North American tour in support of her new album.
The Melodrama World Tour comes to America starting March 1st in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The trek will visit 30 arenas in the U.S. and Canada before concluding April 15th in Nashville.
The tour's "special guest" opening act will be announced soon. Tickets for the North American leg go on sale Friday, June 23rd. Check out Lorde's site for full on-sale information.
The Melodrama World Tour kicks off this September with a European tour before Lorde returns to her native New Zealand for seven gigs in that country. From there, the tour heads to Australia before setting course to North America next year.
Lorde Tour Dates
March 1 - Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Bradley Center
March 2 - St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena
March 3 - Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
March 5 - Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
March 8 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
March 10 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center at the Rose Garden
March 12 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden1 Center
March 13 - Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
March 14 - Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
March 16 - Glendale, CA @ Gila River Arena
March 18 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
March 19 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
March 21 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
March 23 - St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
March 24 - Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Arena
March 25 - Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
March 27 - Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
March 28 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
March 29 - Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
March 31 - Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
April 2 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
April 3 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden
April 4 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
April 6 - Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
April 7 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
April 8 - Washington D.C. @ The Anthem
April 11 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
April 12 - Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
April 14 - Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Center
April 15 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena