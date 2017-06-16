Lorde Sets North American Leg of Melodrama World Tour

Fresh off the release of Melodrama, Lorde has announced a 2018 North American tour in support of her new album.

The Melodrama World Tour comes to America starting March 1st in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The trek will visit 30 arenas in the U.S. and Canada before concluding April 15th in Nashville.

The tour's "special guest" opening act will be announced soon. Tickets for the North American leg go on sale Friday, June 23rd. Check out Lorde's site for full on-sale information.

The Melodrama World Tour kicks off this September with a European tour before Lorde returns to her native New Zealand for seven gigs in that country. From there, the tour heads to Australia before setting course to North America next year.

Lorde Tour Dates

March 1 - Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Bradley Center

March 2 - St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena

March 3 - Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

March 5 - Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

March 8 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

March 10 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center at the Rose Garden

March 12 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden1 Center

March 13 - Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

March 14 - Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

March 16 - Glendale, CA @ Gila River Arena

March 18 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

March 19 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

March 21 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

March 23 - St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

March 24 - Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Arena

March 25 - Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

March 27 - Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

March 28 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

March 29 - Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

March 31 - Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

April 2 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

April 3 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden

April 4 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

April 6 - Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

April 7 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

April 8 - Washington D.C. @ The Anthem

April 11 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

April 12 - Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

April 14 - Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Center

April 15 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena