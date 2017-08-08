Lorde, Miley Cyrus, Ed Sheeran to Perform at 2017 MTV VMAs

Lorde, Ed Sheeran, the Weeknd and Miley Cyrus are among the artists scheduled to perform at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards.

MTV announced Monday that Fifth Harmony, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Shawn Mendes and host Katy Perry will also take the stage at this year's VMAs, which invades Inglewood, California's The Forum on August 27th.

More performers will be announced in the 20 days and counting until the VMAs.

As previously reported, this year's ceremony marks the first time MTV has eliminated gender-specific categories, combining the Best Female and Male Video awards into Artist of the Year. The 2017 VMAs will also debut a new category, Best Fight Against the System.

The change in categories follows a similar path as the refurbished MTV Movie & TV Awards, where the Best Actor in a Show and Best Actor in a Movie categories included both male and female nominees; Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown and Beauty and the Beast's Emma Watson winning the awards.

Additionally, MTV president Chris McCarthy has stated that even the iconic Moonman trophy is getting a makeover at this year's VMAs: The award will now be referred to as a "Moon Person."

"Why should it be a man?" McCarthy told the New York Times. "It could be a man, it could be a woman, it could be transgender, it could be nonconformist."

