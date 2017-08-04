Lorde 'Gutted' After Lollapalooza Cancels Headliner Sets

Lorde tweeted that she is "gutted" after Lollapalooza promoters canceled her Thursday show due to a weather emergency in Chicago. The festival also canceled headlining sets by Muse, Lil Uzi Vert and Porter Robinson. "This is the most MELODRAMA shit ever," the singer wrote, referencing the name of her recently issued second LP.

The vocalist lamented not being able to perform "the most spectacular show" she had planned and promised fans she will return to Chicago soon. She also raised the possibility of booking a last-minute club gig but added, "I want you guys to see full tank show."

Organizers prematurely ended the four-day fest's first night due to an approaching storm and National Weather Service warnings, Chicago Sun-Times reports. Event staff and the Chicago Police Department evacuated attendees from Grant Park to underground evacuation and shelter sites.

"We are disappointed to have to end today's performances early, however our first priority is the safety of our fans, staff and artists," Sandee Fenton, Director of Publicity for Lollapalooza promoter C3 Presents, said in a statement following the cancellation.

While Lorde wasn't able to play live on Thursday, she did release a vivid video for Melodrama single "Perfect Places." The singer's tour itinerary features more festival slots, including Outside Lands and the iHeartRadio Music Festival; after a round of fall dates in Europe, Australia and New Zealand, she will return to North America for a trek launching March 1st, 2018 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.