Listen to 'Rolling Stone Music Now' Podcast: Alice Cooper

In a deep, hilarious, career-spanning conversation with host Brian Hiatt, Alice Cooper talks about breaking up his original band, touring with Johnny Depp, his friendship with Glen Campbell, and much more – plus, he reviews Taylor Swift's new single, "Look What You Made Me Do."

