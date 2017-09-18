Linkin Park to Perform at Chester Bennington Tribute Concert

Linkin Park will pay tribute to their late singer Chester Bennington with a tribute concert in Los Angeles. The"one-night-only" event will feature the five surviving members performing together for the first time since Bennington's July 20th death.

The concert, set for the Hollywood Bowl on October 27th, will raise money for Music for Relief's One More Light Fund in memory of Bennington. Check out Linkin Park's website for full ticket information.

Linkin Park also released a video for "One More Light," the title track of the band's latest LP. The Joe Hahn-directed video focuses on Bennington both onstage, where he's surrounded by his legions of fans, as well as the singer backstage with his band mates.

"'One More Light' was written with the intention of sending love to those who lost someone. We now find ourselves on the receiving end," Mike Shinoda said in a statement. "In memorial events, art, videos, and images, fans all over the world have gravitated towards this song as their declaration of love and support for the band and the memory of our dear friend, Chester. We are so very grateful and can’t wait to see you again."

Hahn added, "It has been incredibly emotional to work on this, and especially to watch it. I feel that by doing it, we not only faced some of our biggest fears, but it enabled us to use our talents to bring some light to people that need it. As we move forward to the Hollywood Bowl show and beyond, I think about the people that connect with the band, outside and inside our circle. This video is a gesture of good will to the people that want that connection."

