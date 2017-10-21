Linkin Park to Live Stream Chester Bennington Tribute Concert

Linkin Park announced Friday that the band would live-stream their all-star Chester Bennington tribute concert in Los Angeles.

The sold-out "Linkin Park and Friends Celebrate Life in Honor of Chester Bennington" will begin streaming at Linkin Park's YouTube page starting 7:45 PM PST on October 27th, the group revealed Friday.

In addition to a performance by the surviving members of Linkin Park – who will take the stage together for the first time since Bennington's July 20th death – the one-night-only event at the Hollywood Bowl will also feature Blink-182, Korn's Jonathan Davis, Machine Gun Kelly, System of a Down's Daron Malakian, Shavo Odadjian and John Dolmayan, Kiiara and members of Avenged Sevenfold, Yellowcard and Bring Me the Horizon.

Proceeds from the benefit concert will go to Music for Relief's One More Light Fund.

In a recent interview, Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda admitted, "I know that for some of the guys in the band, getting on stage is more scary than other guys in the band. But I will say that for all of us, it's definitely the thing that we want to do. It feels like the right way to celebrate Chester."

Shinoda added that it was producer Rick Rubin who encouraged the group to perform live again. "[Rubin] said: 'I know you guys know this, and I know it's obvious because you're looking at social media, I think you guys need to get on stage. I think that's going to be the thing that'll feel good. It'll be super, super hard … The fans want to see you, but most importantly, not because they want to see a show, there's a cathartic experience that needs to happen,'" Shinoda said.