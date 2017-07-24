Linkin Park issued a statement in memory of Chester Bennington, four days after the death of their lead singer.

Penned as a letter to Bennington, the band discuss their "grief and denial" following Bennington's death while also reminiscing about their time with the singer and the music they made together.



"Our hearts are broken. The shockwaves of grief and denial are still sweeping through our family as we come to grips with what has happened," Linkin Park wrote.

"You touched so many lives, maybe even more than you realized. In the past few days, we've seen an outpouring of love and support, both public and private, from around the world. [Bennington's wife] Talinda and the family appreciate it, and want the world to know that you were the best husband, son, and father; the family will never be whole without you."

Linkin Park continued, "Talking with you about the years ahead together, your excitement was infectious. Your absence leaves a void that can never be filled—a boisterous, funny, ambitious, creative, kind, generous voice in the room is missing. We’re trying to remind ourselves that the demons who took you away from us were always part of the deal. After all, it was the way you sang about those demons that made everyone fall in love with you in the first place. You fearlessly put them on display, and in doing so, brought us together and taught us to be more human. You had the biggest heart, and managed to wear it on your sleeve."

In the aftermath of Bennington's death, Linkin Park canceled their One More Light World Tour and provided contact information for suicide prevention groups on their website. In Monday's statement, the band admitted that the future of the band following Bennington's death is unclear.

"Our love for making and performing music is inextinguishable. While we don’t know what path our future may take, we know that each of our lives was made better by you," the band wrote. "Thank you for that gift. We love you, and miss you so much."