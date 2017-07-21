Linkin Park Cancel Tour After Chester Bennington's Death

Linkin Park officially canceled their upcoming tour in the wake of the death of their singer Chester Bennington.

"We are incredibly saddened to hear about the passing of Chester Bennington," Live Nation, the tour's promoter, said in a statement Friday. "The Linkin Park One More Light North American Tour has been canceled and refunds are available at point of purchase. Our thoughts go out to all those affected."

The band has not released an official statement following Bennington's death by suicide Thursday.

Linkin Park, who recently wrapped a European tour, were scheduled to begin a North American leg in support of their chart-topping new LP One More Light starting June 27th in Mansfield, Massachusetts. The North American trek was scheduled to conclude October 22nd with a concert at Los Angeles' Staples Center.

Along the way, Linkin Park were set to perform two more dates on their co-headlining tour with Blink-182, the "Welcome to Blinkin Park" tour, on July 28th in Flushing, New York and July 30th in Hershey, Pennsylvania. Those two shows appear to remain on schedule but without Linkin Park.

On Twitter, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker paid tribute to Bennington in a pair of tweets.

"Absolutely heartbroken. I'll cherish every time we hung out or rocked a stage together. Condolences & prayers to all. So sad," Barker wrote.