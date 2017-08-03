Linkin Park Breaks David Bowie's Record With 23 Songs on Rock Chart

Linkin Park broke a charts record with 23 songs on Billboard's Hot Rock Songs chart following the July 20th death of singer Chester Bennington. The group also dominated the Top Rock Albums and Hard Rock Albums charts.

The previous Hot Rock Songs record holder was David Bowie, who notched 21 songs on the chart dated January 30th, 2016 following his death that same month. Linkin Park's highest charting song for the week of August 12th was their 2003 hit, "Numb," which peaked at Number Two.

Imagine Dragons remained at Number One with "Believer" and also captured the Number Six spot while Portugal. the Man held on at Number Five. But otherwise, Linkin Park dominated the Hot Rock Songs chart, landing seven cuts in the Top 10. These included "In the End" (Number Three), their recent single "Heavy" (Four), "What I've Done" (Seven), "Crawling" (Eight), "Somewhere I Belong" (Nine) and "One More Light" (Ten). All 23 of Linkin Park's songs on Hot Rock Songs chart appeared in the Top 50.

Linkin Park also saw several songs return to the Billboard Hot 100, with "Numb" re-entering at Number 34, "In the End" at 37 and "Heavy" at 45.

On the Top Rock Albums charts, Linkin Park's latest LP, One More Light, jumped from Number Three to Number One, moving an equivalent of 50,000 albums. The group also captured the Number Two and Three spots with their 2000 debut, Hybrid Theory, and 2003 follow-up Meteora, respectively, making them the first band to secure all three spots on the Top Rock Albums chart in a single week.

Chester Bennington's death has elicited an outpouring of grief from musicians and fans, with the latter organizing over 300 band-endorsed public memorials around the world.

