Linkin Park Bassist Pens Heartfelt Tribute to Chester Bennington

Linkin Park bassist Dave "Phoenix" Farrell remembered the band's late singer Chester Bennington in a series of tweets Saturday.

"A huge part of Chester's legacy will be the memories we hold of him in our hearts," Farrell wrote. "He was an enthusiastic, playful father. An honest, and passionate musician, and a loyal friend. I've been touched to see memorials that have been held worldwide."

Farrell also thanked Linkin Park fans for the outpouring of support in the aftermath of Bennington's death by suicide July 20th at the age of 41.

"It goes without saying, this last week has been extremely difficult," the bassist wrote. "The outpouring of love and kindness I've received from friends and fans from all over the world has been incredible. I wish I could personally thank every one of you for your love and support."

Phoenix then retweeted photos from dozens of the makeshift, fan-driven Bennington memorials that took place Saturday worldwide, from Russia and Lima, Peru to New York's Central Park and Johannesburg, South Africa.

Earlier in the week, Linkin Park issued their first statement since Bennington's death, writing of the "shockwaves of grief and denial are still sweeping through our family as we come to grips with what has happened."

"Talking with you about the years ahead together, your excitement was infectious. Your absence leaves a void that can never be filled—a boisterous, funny, ambitious, creative, kind, generous voice in the room is missing," Linkin Park wrote.

"We're trying to remind ourselves that the demons who took you away from us were always part of the deal. After all, it was the way you sang about those demons that made everyone fall in love with you in the first place. You fearlessly put them on display, and in doing so, brought us together and taught us to be more human. You had the biggest heart, and managed to wear it on your sleeve."