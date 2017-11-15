Linkin Park Announce Live Album 'One More Light Live'

Linkin Park have announced a new live album titled One More Light Live, a document of their final tour with Chester Bennington.

"We dedicate this live album to our brother Chester who poured his heart and soul into One More Light," the band said in a statement on the Linkin Park site. "After we finished recording the album, we joked with Chester that - since he had delivered so many stunning performances in the studio - he had set the bar extra high to produce that alchemy on stage each night. Not surprisingly, he welcomed the challenge."

The 16-track live album collects performances from Linkin Park's summer 2017 shows in support of their then-new album One More Light, which marked the band's last shows prior to the singer's July 20th death.

"The shows we played together during the early summer of 2017 were extraordinary," the band continued. "Chester shared with us that he felt this was the best tour we had ever done. The camaraderie and joy we experienced on stage reflected our deep connection with each other, with our fans, and with the music."

One More Light Live, due out December 15th, is available for pre-order now both on CD and digitally. Fans who pre-order will receive an instant download of One More Light Live's rendition of "Crawling."

"Chester was uniquely passionate, uncommonly generous, sensitive, optimistic, funny and kind," the band added. "With his voice, he turned pain into catharsis, authenticity into art, and passion into connection. His dedication to bringing these songs to life was triumphant. For those of you who attended this tour in person, we thank you. For those who could not, we hope this live album gives you a glimpse into how magical these shows were for the six of us."

The surviving members of Linkin Park recently reunited onstage for an all-star tribute to Bennington.

One More Light Live Track List



1. "Talking to Myself"

2. "Burn It Down"

3. "Battle Symphony"

4. "New Divide"

5. "Invisible"

6. "Nobody Can Save Me"

7. "One More Light"

8. "Crawling"

9. "Leave Out All the Rest"

10. "Good Goodbye" (feat. Stormzy)

11. "What I've Done"

12. "In the End"

13. "Sharp Edges"

14. "Numb"

15. "Heavy"

16. "Bleed It Out"