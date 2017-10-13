Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie performed their effervescent new pop-rock single, "Lay Down for Free," on Thursday's Late Late Show.

Buckingham anchored the track with his palm-muted guitar riff and a vocal accentuated with squeals and shouts. McVie harmonized quietly while hammering away at her keyboard, and the entire band – including two additional guitarists – merged their voices into a wall of glossy chorus harmony.

"Lay Down for Free" is the fourth single from the Fleetwood Mac duo's first collaborative album, Lindsey Buckingham/Christine McVie, which came out in June. The late-night performance preceded the second leg of their U.S. tour, which launches October 14th in San Jose, California and runs through mid-November.

After announcing their joint album, Buckingham and McVie enthused to Rolling Stone about being able to collaborate in a more direct way – without the "baggage" of their more famous main group. "We've always connected musically in Fleetwood Mac, because we're the only people who play more than one note," McVie said.

