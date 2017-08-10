Lindsey Buckingham, Christine McVie Plot Second Leg of U.S. Tour

Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie announced 22 additional tour dates on Thursday. The pair are currently performing in support of their recently released collaborative LP, Lindsey Buckingham/Christine McVie.

After focusing mostly on the East Coast and Midwest in June and July, the Fleetwood Mac veterans plan to turn their attention to the rest of the U.S. Starting October 14th, they'll play five shows around California before heading to Texas and Arkansas. The gigs continue through November – including four stops in Florida and three more in Texas – before the tour wraps up November 16th.

It's fitting that the duo are putting in time on the road: Lindsey Buckingham/Christine McVie started when McVie decided to rejoin Fleetwood Mac for the band's 2014–15 On With the Show world tour. The pair began to write songs together and found it to be an enjoyable, stress-free process. "In the context of the band, there might have been more politics," Buckingham told Rolling Stone. "We are free of baggage," McVie added.

Lindsey Buckingham/Christine McVie Tour Dates

October 14 - San Jose, CA @ City National Civic

October 15 - Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre

October 17 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theater

October 19 - San Diego, CA @ Humphrey's

October 20 - Indio, CA @ Fantasy Springs Casino

October 22 - Midland, TX @ Noel Wagner Performing Arts Center

October 24 - Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Irving Music Factory

October 25 - Little Rock, AR @ Robinson Performance Hall

October 27 - Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre

October 28 - St. Louis, MO @Fox Theatre

October 30 - Minneapolis, MN @ Northrop Auditorium

October 31 - Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theatre

November 2 - Charleston, WV @ The Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences

November 3 - Northfield, OH @ Hard Rock Live

November 5 - Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace Theater

November 7 - Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center

November 9 - Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

November 11 - Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Live Arena

November 12 - Jacksonville, FL @ Moran Theatre

November 14 - San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre

November 15 - Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall

November 16 - Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre