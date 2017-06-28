Lin-Manuel Miranda Releases 'Immigrants' Video From 'Hamilton Mixtape'

Lin-Manuel Miranda debuted the powerful new video for "Immigrants (We Get The Job Done)," a cut off The Hamilton Mixtape, Wednesday on Today.

Related Lin-Manuel Miranda: The Rolling Stone Interview "This election is no more bizarre than the one in 1800," says Pulitzer Prize winner. "Jefferson accused Adams of being a hermaphrodite"

Inspired by a lyric in the Hamilton song "Yorktown (The World Turned Upside Down)," the "Immigrants" video focuses on the refugees' plight – from war-torn situations to ICE raids – as well as their indispensable contributions upon immigrating to America.

The video features rappers K'naan, Residente, Riz MC (a.k.a. The Night Of actor Riz Ahmed) and Snow Tha Product – a Somali Canadian, Puerto Rican, British Pakistani and Mexican-American, Mashable notes – delivering their respective verses.

In addition to the video, Miranda announced a Prizeo contest to benefit the Immigrants: We Get The Job Done Coalition, "an alliance of immigration-focused nonprofits throughout the US assembled by The Hispanic Federation."

The sweepstakes, which fans can enter for a minimum of $10, will offer a grand prize of tickets to the premiere of the Los Angeles offshoot of Hamilton as well as a meet-and-greet with Miranda.

Miranda also teamed with Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha for the #Ham4All Challenge, a "Waterbucket Challenge"-esque viral game where, instead of ice water, players are required to rap their favorite song from Hamilton. Miranda will also bring the challenge to Late Night With Seth Meyers on Thursday.