Lily Allen Penning 'Shocking and Brutal' Memoir

British singer Lily Allen will reflect on her music, career and turbulent life in a new memoir due out in the fall of 2018.

Related Lily Allen Opens up About 'Sheezus' "I want to team up with a hedge funder and release my music for free," says Allen

The as-yet-untitled book, Allen's debut as an author, will cover the singer's childhood, love life, motherhood and "the highs and lows of fame," including her battles with eating disorders and drug and alcohol dependency. The singer's tragic 2010 miscarriage will also be covered in Allen's own words.

"Some of it I think might be uncomfortable and shocking and brutal," Allen said in a statement. "There will be good stuff in there too; happy times. I will try and make it funny. I know it’s about me but I hope that a lot of it will ring true with anyone who reads it. It won’t be written with shame. It will be true."

Bonnier Publishing imprint Blink, the same company that recently acquired Roger Daltrey's upcoming memoir, will release Allen's book.

"A book like this doesn’t come along very often. We were completely blown away by the proposal and sample material," Blink managing director Ben Dunn said in a statement. "It will not only appeal to her generation and fans of her music, but speaks to a wider polemic about the issues society faces today."

Allen last released her Sheezus in 2014. Earlier this year, she covered Rufus Wainwright's "Going to a Town" at a London women's march.