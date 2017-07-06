Lil Wayne Unveils Four New Surprise Songs

Lil Wayne surprised fans with four new songs on Wednesday, which he dropped via his YouTube page. Among the new tracks is his revealing freestyle over Playboi Carti's single "Magnolia." He also teams with Young Jeezy on the Mike Will-produced "Fireworks." "Loyalty" features Gudda Gudda and HoodyBaby and "Mula Gang" features Jay Jones, HoodyBaby and Euro.

On "Magnolia," Lil Wayne gives props to the late New Orleans rapper Soulja Slim, hints at a Roc Nation deal and teases the release of Tha Carter V. "Wait for Carter V to drop," he raps. "It's the Roc." It's unclear if these songs could be slated for that album or a part of the rapper's Dedication 6 mixtape with DJ Drama, which DJ Drama recently teased on Snapchat, as XXL notes.

While announcing the release of his four new songs in an Instagram post, Lil Wayne alluded to the delay of Tha Carter V and his legal dispute with Cash Money Records.

"I'm still trying to fight for my Independence, but today I'm saying fuck it and giving all my fans some new music!" Lil Wayne wrote. "Thanks for being there and patiently waiting while I endure this fight #youngmoney #freeC5."

Despite his album's holdup, Lil Wayne has had a productive year thus far. He performed with Nick Minaj at the Billboard Music Awards in May and is also featured on her "No Frauds" song and video with Drake as well as on "Light My Body Up" with David Guetta, popped up on DJ Khaled's "I'm the One" alongside Justin Bieber, Quavo and Chance the Rapper in April and performed a rousing, hit-filled set at South by Southwest in March.

"Fireworks" featuring Young Jeezy

"Loyalty" featuring Gudda Gudda and HoodyBaby

"Mula Gang" featuring Jay Jones, HoodyBaby and Euro