Lil Wayne Hospitalized With Multiple Seizures, Cancels Las Vegas Show

Lil Wayne canceled his Sunday night concert at a Las Vegas nightclub after suffering multiple seizures in Chicago earlier in the day.

Related Lil Wayne Hospitalized After Emergency Plane Landing Rapper suffers seizure and taken to hospital for overnight observation

The rapper's representatives confirmed to TMZ that Lil Wayne was again hospitalized following his continued struggle with epilepsy.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances Lil Wayne will be canceling his previously scheduled performance," Las Vegas' Drai's nightclub said in a statement Sunday. "Our priority is the health and well-being of our artists. Everyone at Drai's wishes Lil Wayne a speedy recovery during this time."

Wayne was reportedly found unconscious at his Chicago hotel room Sunday after suffering a seizure. He was transported to the city's Northwestern Memorial hospital, where he had another minor seizure, Reuters reports.

Despite efforts to get the rapper discharged in time for the Las Vegas show, doctors recommended that the rapper stay hospitalized for a few days, especially considering the multiple occurrences of Wayne suffering a seizure mid-flight.

In June 2016, Wayne's private jet made an emergency landing in Omaha, Nebraska after the rapper had a seizure during a Milwaukee-to-California flight. The rapper spent at least one night at an Omaha hospital during that ordeal.

"I'm prone to seizures," Wayne said in 2012, months after the rapper suffered a seizure aboard another private jet flight, which also forced an emergency landing and a Texas hospitalization. "This isn't my first, second, third, fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh seizure. I've had a bunch of seizures, y'all just never hear about them."