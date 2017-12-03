Lil Peep: Inside Late Singer's Emotional Beachside Memorial

On a clear December afternoon, friends, family and fans gathered to honor the late singer-rapper Lil Peep in Long Beach, New York. One 19-year-old fan named Tim explains why he got a tattoo honoring him on his lower left rib cage. "I have pretty bad anxiety and depression," he told Rolling Stone. "When that got really bad with a relationship I was in, Lil Peep was my outlet ... Like someone else has been through the same thing."

Lil Peep, born Gustav Åhr, died on the evening of November 15th at age 21 of a suspected drug overdose. The hundreds of fans lined up outside the beachside Allegria Hotel were overwhelmingly young. They wore black Come Over When You're Sober sweatshirts in honor of Lil Peep's final recording. Their hoods up in solidarity. Others wore some form of pink – Åhr's favorite color.

Over the last two years, Lil Peep's music blended rap and rock, often with a tremulous guitar line untouched by distortion or drama, coupled with jaw-rattling bass and hi-hats. Peep delivered hummable melodies with conversational ease. He was a vulnerable lyricist with the flow of a hardened rapper. His songs dwell on heavy topics such as suicide, heartache and drug use. Lil Peep disseminated his music primarily via streaming services like Bandcamp and Soundcloud. He currently has some four dozen songs on SoundCloud with more than a million streams each. It was on these services Peep impressed music stars like Post Malone, Diplo and Marshmello.

During Saturday's tearful ceremony, friends and family testified to the young man behind the music. Emma Harris, who dated the singer, and Dylan "Smokeasac" Mullen (via a written tribute read by George Astasio), who worked with him, remembered his humor. Harris recounted falling in love with Lil Peep by the time she was in fifth grade, enthralled because she "never met anyone who colored his hair more than me." "I don't think it's physically possible to shed more tears for anyone," she added. In a ceremony on the beach after the service, fans laid roses in the surf in Lil Peep's honor. One man showed his affection for the singer by stripping to his underwear and running into the Atlantic, red rose in hand.

Another friend, Eddie Whalen, presented Lil Peep as his fashion guru, the invaluable friend who taught him it was OK to throw out his Sketchers and stop tucking his shirts into pants pulled high above his waist.



Lil Peep's mother Liza Womack spoke about her son's drive. He labored through the night, Womack said. She often woke up to find him still working the next morning. "You may be surprised to find out that Gus and his housemates had a weekly Frank Sinatra night," Womack continued. "His favorite song to sing was 'Fly Me to the Moon,' and he was fucking good at singing it." When Lil Peep songs like "Star Shopping" or "Save That Shit" played during video montages, friends in the audience thew their arms around each other's shoulders, swayed and sang every word.

Womack also spoke about how her son reckoned with multiple forms of societal prejudice. "Gus understood that many good people suffered injustice because of what they looked like or how much money they had," she said. "He saw how the cool kids who lived in the fancy neighborhoods looked down on his friends who lived in the projects – and looked down on his own family who lived in an apartment and drove an old Nissan. Gus got fed up with that world. He rejected it."

Womack encouraged others to learn from her son's example. "Please do not make assumptions about people or events in ignorance. Ask yourself these questions: Do I really know this person? Have I sat down face to face and asked him to tell me about himself? … Am I dismissing this person because he does not match my definition of a 'good kid'?"

"Be honest," Womack said. "Gus was."