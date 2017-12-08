Lil Peep Cause of Death Revealed

Lil Peep died of an overdose of fentanyl and generic Xanax, according to the Pima Country Office of the Medical Examiner. The rapper's death was ruled as accidental by the medical examiner.

TMZ reports that a cocktail of other drugs were also found in his system. His blood tested positive for marijuana, cocaine and the painkiller Tramadol, and his urine tested positive for those drugs, as well as opiates such as hydrocodone, generic Dilauded, oxycodone and oxymorphone. The medical examiner did not find alcohol in his system.

Peep, whose real name was Gustav Åhr, died last month in Tucson, Arizona, where he was supposed to hold a concert in support of his debut album, Come Over When You're Sober (Part One). He was 21. Local authorities speculated that the circumstances around the rapper's death were "suspicious," though at the time the Tucson police department was under the assumption his death was caused by a combination of Xanax and other drugs.

The authorities said they were investigating text messages sent by a woman who'd visited Peep's tour bus before his death. "GBC [Lil Peep] high af because of me and my friend lol," read one allegedly. Another supposedly read, "He passed the fuck out my brother called and I tried to get him to say hi to my brother but he wouldn't wake up."

A memorial for the rapper, who blended hip-hop with guitar-driven emo, was recently held in Long Beach, New York, featuring speakers and a public gathering.

In an interview with Pitchfork, the rapper said he never took prescriptions for depression but enjoyed taking drugs. "I just like smoking weed and whatever other drug comes my way," He said. "I don't like to pay for [drugs]. I just like to get them for free."