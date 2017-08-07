When it comes to the price of fame, Liam Gallagher's limits stop at one celeb-friendly staple: Carpool Karaoke.

Related The 20 Best Carpool Karaoke Episodes, Ranked From Mariah Carey to Harry Styles to Adele to Michelle Obama, the best, most memorable musical segments on The Late Late Show with James Corden

During an interview with British GQ, Gallagher was asked whether he would ever consider being a guest on The Late Late Show host James Corden's popular segment, which has featured everyone from Adele to Michelle Obama to the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

"No, thank you very much," he said, according to NME. "No fucking chance, mate. With that fat bloke from Kevin and Perry?"

At this point in the interview, his partner Debbie Gwyther reportedly interjected, "It's called Gavin & Stacey and you've never watched it," to which Gallagher replied, "I don't need to watch it to know I won't like it. James Corden is a knobhead." (Corden was a co-creator and costar in British sitcom Gavin & Stacey from 2007 to 2010.)

The former Oasis band member made headlines last week after walking offstage following a truncated set at Lollapalooza, and again over the weekend when he crashed a jam session at an Irish pub in Montreal; in the GQ interview, he acknowledged that he’s always been known as more of a rockstar "cliché" than his Oasis counterpart (and brother) Noel.

"My thing was the whole cliché: the sex, the drugs, the rock'n'roll. I lived it, mate. I was it," he told the publication, noting that Noel was the songwriter between the two of them. "And that's why Oasis worked. We couldn't have both been boring fucks and neither could we have both been headcases like me. And I know how much it annoyed him. He did the graft while I went out and undid the graft. But Oasis wouldn't have worked with two Liams or two Noels."

In a recent interview with Radio X's Chris Moyles, the rocker also noted that he and his brother are "living in different worlds" but that he believes Noel would be into his new solo album.

Related Liam Gallagher vs. Noel Gallagher: Oasis Brothers' Beef History From a meltdown at the Whisky to the infamous "potato" tweets and beyond, the complete chronicle (so far) of the cattiest sibling rivalry in rock

"I think he will dig it, without a doubt, and he'll come out and say it like a good boy, you know what I mean?" he said. "He'll come out and go, 'That's a good fucking album.' But deep down he'll be fucking going, 'That little fucker,' you know what I mean?"

Gallagher is set to release the LP in question, As You Were, on October 6th.