See Liam Gallagher Make U.S. Solo Debut at Secret New York Gig

Liam Gallagher staged his first U.S. concert as a solo artist Friday night with a secret gig at New York's McKittrick Hotel.

The ex-Oasis singer delivered a 13-song set featuring a mix of his former band's classics and tracks from his upcoming solo debut As You Were. The concert – which followed a dozen Europe shows – was a warm-up of sorts ahead of Gallagher's Lollapalooza shows this coming week.



Gallagher's set included Oasis songs like "Rock 'n' Roll Star," "Morning Glory," "D'You Know What I Mean?," "Be Here Now" and "Wonderwall," plus As You Were singles "Wall of Glass" and "Chinatown."

Gallagher will return stateside this November with the singer's first proper solo U.S. tour, which kicks off November 13th in San Francisco.





Gallagher's U.S. solo debut came days after the singer admitted he hopes to reunite with his brother and former Oasis bandmate Noel Gallagher, despite their discordant relationship.

"I would love for us to be speaking about Oasis music, rather than a Liam solo album or a Noel solo album," Gallagher told a Los Angeles radio station earlier this week. "Maybe one day when we get back to being brothers...the natural thing would be to make music."

The McKittrick Hotel, home of the long-running immersive theater experience Sleep No More, has previously hosted performances by Sting, Sara Bareilles and Panic! at the Disco, among others.