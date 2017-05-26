Liam Gallagher Details First Solo Song, Manchester Benefit Concert

Liam Gallagher announced the impending arrival of his new single "Wall of Glass." It will be the Oasis singer's first song as a solo artist. Gallagher also announced that his first solo gig in the U.K. will take place May 30th in his hometown of Manchester, with the concert benefiting the British Red Cross, the Manchester Evening News reports.

Related 63 Most Anticipated Albums of 2017 Drake, Tool, U2 and more of this year's upcoming releases

"I want to try and help pick people up. People like me, doing what we do, it’s our duty to give people a good time," Gallagher told the Manchester Evening News. "It's outrageous. Just so sad. What can you do? It's just fucking out of order. There are kids and people dying all over the world. And for what?"



"In total shock and absolutely devastated about what's gone down in Manchester, sending Love and Light to all the family's involved," Gallagher tweeted in the hours following the terror attack outside Ariana Grande's Manchester Arena concert that killed 22 people. Liam's brother Noel Gallagher similarly condemned the attack on their hometown.



The Manchester benefit concert will be the first show in a stretch of four U.K. gigs for Gallagher, who will make his North American live solo debut in August at the Osheaga Fest.



In an interview with NME, Gallagher talked about endeavoring into a solo career under his own name. "It's my name now. I've joined the fucking dickhead gang, fucking Mr. Solo. This is the last chance to dance," Gallagher said. "It's always gonna be fucking loud guitars, which will also get compared to Oasis. It’s not a band thing, it's me doing my thing. It's the last real fucking roll of the dice, but not in a desperate kind of way. It’s just: 'This is fucking my thing, let’s see what's going on.'"

Gallagher's previous band, Beady Eye, split in 2014. Since then, the singer has worked with in-demand producers like Greg Kurstin and Miike Snow's Andrew Wyatt on his solo album As You Were, which is due out in October.

