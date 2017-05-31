Liam Gallagher Debuts New Song 'Wall of Glass' With Dizzying Video

Days after performing his debut solo single, "Wall of Glass," at a benefit for victims of the Manchester attack, former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher released the studio version of the punchy, distorted rocker. "I don't mean to be unkind/ But I see what's in your mind," Gallagher snarls on the track, over raucous power chords, pounding drums and wailing harmonica.



On "Wall of Glass," which pairs a vintage Oasis attack with modern production sheen, Gallagher criticizes hypocrisy and mob mentality. "You believe in fascinations/ And designer vaccinations, love," he belts. "You get along/ You were sold a one direction/ I believe the resurrection's on, and you were wrong."

In the song's disorienting video, Gallagher stares into a mirror, but only his expression sings back. Elsewhere, the camera repeatedly flips upside down as the singer glides down a mysterious hallway, seated on a chair.

"Wall of Glass" is the first sample from Gallagher's upcoming LP, As You Were. The Manchester native premiered the song onstage, along with six other tracks from the album, Tuesday at the sold-out benefit show, which aided families of the Manchester suicide bombing.

The event found Gallagher performing in front of 22 candles – one for each person killed in the May 22nd attack, which followed Ariana Grande's concert at Manchester Arena. The concert included an poignant a cappella version of Oasis' "Live Forever," with the crowd shouting the lyrics in unison. Former Oasis guitarist Paul "Bonehead" Arthurs appeared during an encore rendition of "Be Here Now."

The Manchester show launched a series of four U.K. gigs, followed by his North American live solo debut in August at Montreal festival Osheaga.

Gallagher has yet to reveal the full track list for As You Were, which is tentatively due in October. After the 2014 breakup of his previous band, Beady Eye, the singer worked on the LP with producers like Greg Kurstin and Miike Snow's Andrew Wyatt.