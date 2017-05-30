LCD Soundsystem's James Murphy: 'We're Done With the Record'

LCD Soundsystem's James Murphy confirmed that the band's long-awaited new album is finished in a post on Facebook. "I've been wrangling the fastest route between final mix and record release for the past few weeks so that there isn't such a lag, and I think it'll be soon," Murphy said. "Six weeks is the very fastest, I think, but it will likely be longer than that."

Murphy noted the as-yet-untitled record has been mixed and mastered, and he's currently finalizing album art and proofreading lyrics and credits. At the beginning of May, LCD Soundsystem shared two album cuts, "Call the Police" and "American Dream," which they subsequently performed on Saturday Night Live.



The songs marked LCD Soundsystem's first since 2015's "Christmas Will Break Your Heart," a surprise single that preceded the group's 2016 reunion tour. Their forthcoming album will follow 2010's This Is Happening, which was expected to be their last. LCD announced that they were at work on a new album when they embarked on their 2016 tour and the record is slated to arrive about a year-and-a-half later – but Murphy still apologized for the wait. "Sorry it took so long, honestly," he said. "I didn't think it would, but I, once again, underestimated the distractions inherent in touring and living a 'life.'"

In the post, Murphy also noted that the new LCD Soundsystem record would be the last to be recorded at the original DFA Studios. The Manhattan space has served as the home base for LCD Soundsystem and other artists on Murphy's DFA Records for years, but the label was forced to close the studio after the building that housed it was sold.

"There's a lot to digest for me," Murphy said. "I've been there nearly 20 years now, and I wasn't a particularly young man when it opened, so there's that."

LCD Soundsystem will play several festivals throughout the summer. In a previous Facebook post, Murphy said the band is also planning additional live dates, though they were still figuring out logistics such as locations, venue size and ways to ensure scalpers don't snatch too many tickets.