LCD Soundsystem Channel 1980s in 'Tonite' Video

LCD Soundsystem have unleashed their new video for "Tonite," the latest cut off the reunited dance-rock act's new LP American Dream.
The video, seemingly filmed with Eighties video technology, finds James Murphy and company performing the new track on a rotating circular stage while the singer recites the lyrics into a tape machine.
LCD Soundsystem debuted "Tonite" live earlier this year before premiering the studio version Wednesday on Zane Lowe's Beats 1 radio show.
As Murphy told Lowe in an interview prior to the song's premiere, the opening lyric – "Everybody’s singing the same song / It goes "tonight, tonight, tonight" – was inspired by Murphy's observation that a lot of hit singles he kept hearing in taxis revolved around a motif that "we only have tonight."
Despite the upbeat nature of the music, Murphy's lyrics offer a deadpan glimpse at aging. "And you're getting older / I promise you this, you’re getting older," Murphy says in his trademark sing-speak. "But the future's a nightmare / And there's nothing I can do / There's nothing anyone can do about this."
Murphy also responded to criticisms about American Dream's lackluster artwork. "I think it's great," Murphy said. "I stand by it." The long-awaited follow-up to 2010's This Is Happening is out September 1st.