LCD Soundsystem Announce New LP 'American Dream,' U.S. Tour

The reunited LCD Soundsystem have announced their new album American Dream, the long-awaited follow-up to 2010's This Is Happening.
The 10-track LP, which features the previously released singles "Call the Police" and "American Dream," is due out September 1st.
In late May, James Murphy revealed that the band had completed work on the album. "I've been wrangling the fastest route between final mix and record release for the past few weeks so that there isn't such a lag, and I think it'll be soon," Murphy said. "Six weeks is the very fastest, I think, but it will likely be longer than that."
In addition to American Dream and the band's summer festival dates and Brooklyn Steel residency concerts, LCD Soundsystem mapped out a fall tour that kicks off October 17th in Washington, D.C. The trek concludes with a massive 11-shows-in-13-nights run at the Brooklyn Steel venue from December 11th to the 23rd.
American Dream Track List
1. "Oh Baby"
2. "Other Voices"
3. "I Used To"
4. "Change Yr Mind"
5. "How Do You Sleep?"
6. "Tonite"
7. "Call the Police"
8. "American Dream"
9. "Emotional Haircut"
10. "Black Screen"
LCD Soundsystem Tour Dates
October 17 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
October 21 & 22 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy Theater
October 25 – Miami, FL @ James L. Knight Center Theater
October 27 – New Orleans, LA @ Voodoo Festival
October 30 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory
October 31 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater
November 3 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre
November 9 – St. Paul, MN @ Roy Wilkins Auditorium
November 11 – Broomfield, CO @ 1st Bank Center
November 14 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Center Auditorium
November 17-21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
December 2 – Montreal, QC @ QC Place Bell Arena
December 3 – Toronto, ON @ Bell Canada Center
December 5 & 6 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
December 8 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena
December 11-23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel