LCD Soundsystem Announce New LP 'American Dream,' U.S. Tour

The reunited LCD Soundsystem have announced their new album American Dream, the long-awaited follow-up to 2010's This Is Happening.

Related 63 Most Anticipated Albums of 2017 Drake, Tool, U2 and more of this year's upcoming releases

The 10-track LP, which features the previously released singles "Call the Police" and "American Dream," is due out September 1st.

In late May, James Murphy revealed that the band had completed work on the album. "I've been wrangling the fastest route between final mix and record release for the past few weeks so that there isn't such a lag, and I think it'll be soon," Murphy said. "Six weeks is the very fastest, I think, but it will likely be longer than that."

In addition to American Dream and the band's summer festival dates and Brooklyn Steel residency concerts, LCD Soundsystem mapped out a fall tour that kicks off October 17th in Washington, D.C. The trek concludes with a massive 11-shows-in-13-nights run at the Brooklyn Steel venue from December 11th to the 23rd.

American Dream Track List

1. "Oh Baby"

2. "Other Voices"

3. "I Used To"

4. "Change Yr Mind"

5. "How Do You Sleep?"

6. "Tonite"

7. "Call the Police"

8. "American Dream"

9. "Emotional Haircut"

10. "Black Screen"

LCD Soundsystem Tour Dates

October 17 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

October 21 & 22 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy Theater

October 25 – Miami, FL @ James L. Knight Center Theater

October 27 – New Orleans, LA @ Voodoo Festival

October 30 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory

October 31 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater

November 3 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

November 9 – St. Paul, MN @ Roy Wilkins Auditorium

November 11 – Broomfield, CO @ 1st Bank Center

November 14 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Center Auditorium

November 17-21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

December 2 – Montreal, QC @ QC Place Bell Arena

December 3 – Toronto, ON @ Bell Canada Center

December 5 & 6 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

December 8 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena

December 11-23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel