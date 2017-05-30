Lauryn Hill, Nas Announce North American Tour

Nas and Lauryn Hill announced a joint tour on Tuesday slated for this fall. The jaunt kicks off September 7th in Chicago, criss-crossing the country before wrapping up in Vancouver on October 11th. Roots reggae singer Chronixx will serve as the opener for 11 shows, with comedian Hannibal Buress warming up the crowd at the other six gigs.

Nas and Hill famously collaborated on the hit "If I Ruled the World (Imagine That)" in 1996. They also embarked on a similar tour together in 2012, playing 10 dates after Nas released his Life Is Good album. "This is history," the rapper said about the joint tour in a statement at the time. "Better late than never. Life is good!"

Nas has not released a new album since that year. But he's been prolific in the last 15 years compared to Hill, who has not put out an LP since her MTV Unplugged recording in 2002. Most recently, Nas contributed raps to Baz Luhrmann's just-cancelled Netflix series The Get Down.

Tickets for Nas and Hill's tour go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 2nd at 10 a.m. local time.

Nas and Lauryn Hill Tour Dates

September 7 - Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

September 8 - Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

September 10 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

September 12 - Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

September 14 - Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

September 15 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

September 20 - Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

September 22 - Miami, FL @ Bayfront Park Amphitheater

September 23 - Jacksonville, FL @ Daily's Place

September 27 - Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

September 28 - Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Irving Music Factory

September 30 - Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater

October 3 - San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

October 5 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

October 7 - Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

October 10 - Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater

October 11 - Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum