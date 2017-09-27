Lana Del Rey Sets 2018 LA to the Moon Tour

Lana Del Rey announced the LA to the Moon Tour, her 24-date trek in support of her recent LP Lust for Life.

Related 50 Best Albums of 2017 So Far Including Kendrick Lamar, Lorde, Ed Sheeran, Drake, Harry Styles, Roger Waters and more

The 2018 arena tour kicks off January 5th at Minneapolis' Target Center and runs through February 28th with a tour-closing gig in Honolulu, Hawaii. Jhene Aiko and Kali Uchis will serve as Del Rey's two opening acts for the trek.

Tickets for the LA to the Moon Tour go on sale starting September 28th for fans who purchase merchandise at Del Rey's online shop. A pre-sale follows September 29th before the general on-sale begins October 2nd.

Prior to her trek, on November 6th, Del Rey will appear at the Tower of Song: A Memorial Tribute to Leonard Cohen at Montreal's Bell Center. Elvis Costello, Sting, Feist, the Lumineers and Philip Glass are also among the artists who will remember Cohen in his hometown on the one-year anniversary of the music legend's death.

OK guys so here it is LA TO THE MOON TOUR North American dates first Tickets on sale Friday also have two very special guests coming with me for the USA Jhene Aiko and Kali Uchis thanks so much for the gorgeous artwork from @kiiarens with help from @artofpau A post shared by Lana Del Rey (@lanadelrey) on Sep 27, 2017 at 1:27pm PDT

Lana Del Rey Tour Dates

January 5 - Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

January 7 - Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

January 9 - Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

January 11 - Chicago, IL @ United Center

January 13 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden

January 15 - Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

January 17 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

January 19 - Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

January 21 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

January 23 - Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

January 25 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

January 26 - State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

January 30 - Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

February 1 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center

February 2 - Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

February 5 - Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena

February 6 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

February 8 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

February 10 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

February 11 - Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center

February 13 - Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

February 15 - San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center

February 16 - Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Event Center

February 28 - Honolulu, HI @ Waikiki Shell