Lana Del Rey Sets 2018 LA to the Moon Tour

Lana Del Rey announced the LA to the Moon Tour, her 24-date trek in support of her recent LP Lust for Life.
The 2018 arena tour kicks off January 5th at Minneapolis' Target Center and runs through February 28th with a tour-closing gig in Honolulu, Hawaii. Jhene Aiko and Kali Uchis will serve as Del Rey's two opening acts for the trek.
Tickets for the LA to the Moon Tour go on sale starting September 28th for fans who purchase merchandise at Del Rey's online shop. A pre-sale follows September 29th before the general on-sale begins October 2nd.
Prior to her trek, on November 6th, Del Rey will appear at the Tower of Song: A Memorial Tribute to Leonard Cohen at Montreal's Bell Center. Elvis Costello, Sting, Feist, the Lumineers and Philip Glass are also among the artists who will remember Cohen in his hometown on the one-year anniversary of the music legend's death.
Lana Del Rey Tour Dates
January 5 - Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
January 7 - Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
January 9 - Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
January 11 - Chicago, IL @ United Center
January 13 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden
January 15 - Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
January 17 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
January 19 - Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
January 21 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
January 23 - Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
January 25 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
January 26 - State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center
January 30 - Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
February 1 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center
February 2 - Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
February 5 - Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena
February 6 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
February 8 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
February 10 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
February 11 - Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center
February 13 - Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
February 15 - San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center
February 16 - Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Event Center
February 28 - Honolulu, HI @ Waikiki Shell