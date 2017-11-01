Lana Del Rey said she is retiring her 2012 song "Cola" in an interview with MTV News. The song gained renewed attention in the aftermath of the Harvey Weinstein sexual assault allegations, because it was rumored to be about Weinstein.

Related Lana Del Rey Sets 2018 LA to the Moon Tour Jhene Aiko, Kali Uchis will open the 24-date trek in support of singer's new LP 'Lust for Life'

"When I wrote that song, I suppose I had a Harvey Weinstein/Harry Winston-type of character in mind," Del Rey said. "I envisioned, like a benevolent, diamond-bestowing-upon-starlets visual, like a Citizen Kane or something. I'm not really sure. I thought it was funny at the time, and I obviously find it really sad now," she continued. "I support the women who have come forward. I think they're really brave for doing that."

According to a Page Six article, Del Rey's original lyrics name-checked the Hollywood mogul. "I got a taste for men who are older. It's always been, so it's no surprise. Harvey's in the sky with diamonds and he's making me crazy. All he wants to do is party with his pretty baby." Del Rey allegedly dropped the reference after Weinstein insisted she change the lyrics.

Del Rey doesn't clarify her own relationship with Weinstein or his reported connection with the song, but said she feels "uncomfortable" performing "Cola" given recent events and that retiring it feels like "the only right thing to do."