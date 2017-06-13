Jackson Browne, Steven Van Zandt to Honor Gregg Allman at Laid Back Fest

Jackson Browne, Steve Winwood, Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul, Peter Wolf and Jaimoe's Jasssz Band will perform in three cities in September as part of the third annual Laid Back festival. Gregg Allman, who died last month at age 69, co-founded the event, with the 2017 edition of the festival set to be presented in his honor.

The Laid Back lineup is slated to visit Holmdel, NJ (September 21), Hartford, CT (September 23) and Wantagh, NY (September 24). Additional festival dates will be announced this fall. In Wantagh's Jones Beach Theater, Laid Back will offer music at two separate stages. The second performance space will be named the Low Country stage in honor of Allman's Low Country Blues album. (The festival as a whole takes its name from Allman's debut solo LP, 1973's Laid Back.)

Tickets are available for the general public on Friday, June 16th at 10 a.m. through Live Nation, Ticketmaster or LaidBackFestival.com.

Allman partnered with Live Nation to create the first Laid Back festival in 2015. The Doobie Brothers, Bruce Hornsby and the Noisemakers, Jaimoe's Jasssz Band and City of the Sun played at the first edition of the event. In 2016, Laid Back expanded to encompass one-day performances in five different cities. America, Blackberry Smoke, Shovels & Rope, Brothers Osborne, Jaimoe's Jasssz Band and Gabriel Kelley joined Allman on the road.

"Creating this fest has been a lot of fun," Allman said in 2015. "Good music, good food and drink and a beautiful beach – what could be better?"