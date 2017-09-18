Lady Gaga Postpones European Tour to Heal 'Severe Physical Pain'

Lady Gaga postponed the European leg of her Joanne World Tour in order to heal "severe physical pain," she said. "I have to be with my doctors right now so I can be strong and perform for you all for the next 60 years or more," the singer wrote Monday on Instagram.

"I have always been honest about my physical and mental health struggles. Searching for years to get to the bottom of them. It is complicated and difficult to explain, and we are trying to figure it out," Gaga told fans. "As I get stronger and when I feel ready, I will tell my story in more depth, and plan to take this on strongly so I can not only raise awareness, but expand research for others who suffer as I do, so I can help make a difference."

Recently, Gaga canceled her headlining set at Brazil's Rock in Rio Festival.

In postponing the six-week European leg of Gaga's tour, set to run from September 21st to October 28th, Live Nation again cited "severe physical pain," adding that the singer "plans to spend the next seven weeks proactively working with her doctors to heal from this and past traumas that still affect her daily life."

Gaga added on Instagram, "I use the word 'suffer' not for pity, or attention, and have been disappointed to see people online suggest that I'm being dramatic, making this up, or playing the victim to get out of touring. If you knew me, you would know this couldn't be further from the truth. I'm a fighter. I use the word suffer not only because trauma and chronic pain have changed my life, but because they are keeping me from living a normal life. They are also keeping me from what I love the most in the world: performing for my fans."

Live Nation recommended that European fans hold onto their tickets as Gaga is in the process of rescheduling the tour for early 2018. As of now, the second North American leg of the Joanne World Tour is scheduled to continue as planned.