Lady Gaga Details New Netflix Doc 'Five Foot Two'

Lady Gaga's new documentary Five Foot Two will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival before arriving on Netflix September 22nd.

Filmmaker Chris Moukarbel (Banksy Does New York) directed the doc, following Gaga for a year to create a frank, intimate portrait of the pop star as she grapples with everything from "relationships to health issues, from finding solace in her inner circle to conquering her insecurities."

Gaga previewed several clips from the documentary on her Instagram page. In the various clips, Gaga prepares for a medical procedure, flies to the top of NRG Stadium for her Super Bowl halftime show and grapples with the loneliness that comes with life in the public eye. "I'm alone, every night, and all these people will leave," Gaga says in between sobs. "They will leave and I'll be home alone. I go from everyone touching me all day, and talking at me all day, to total silence."

"I had a rare opportunity to create a portrait of an artist with such an open heart and mind," said Moukarbel. "I feel really lucky that Gaga trusted me and my vision."

Lady Gaga released her most recent album, Joanne, last October. The pop star is in the middle of a massive tour, with her current North American run scheduled to wrap September 11th in Philadelphia. She'll embark on another leg November 5th in Indianapolis, Indiana.