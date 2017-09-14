Lady Gaga canceled her appearance at the Rock in Rio Festival in Brazil after being hospitalized. A note posted on the singer's Twitter said she is "suffering from severe physical pain that has impacted her ability to perform."

Gaga followed up that note with the message, "I was taken to the hospital its [sic] not simply hip pain or wear & tear from tour, I'm in severe pain. I'm in good hands w/ the very best doctors." She also addressed fans, writing, "Brazil, I'm devastated that I'm not well enough 2 come to Rock In Rio. I would do anything 4 u but I have to take care of my body right now. I ask for your grace and understanding, and promise that I will come back and perform for you soon."

Earlier in the week, Lady Gaga said her fight to manage chronic pain would be covered in her upcoming Netflix documentary, Gaga: Five Foot Two. On September 12th, Gaga wrote on Twitter, "In our documentary the #chronicillness #chronicpain I deal w/ is #Fibromyalgia I wish to help raise awareness & connect people who have it."



That same day, Lady Gaga posted another tweet about trying to contain the pain caused from fibromyalgia. "Thought ice helped #Fibromyalgia. I was wrong & making it worse. Warm/Heat is better. Electric Heated Blanket, Infrared Sauna, Epsom Baths."

Lady Gaga's next planned show is September 21st in Barcelona, Spain. The singer will tour Europe throughout the fall before kicking off another North American leg November 5th in Indianapolis, Indiana. The pop star released her most recent album, Joanne, last October.