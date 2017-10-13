Kurt Cobain's VMA Moonman, Michael Jackson's Glove Up for Auction

Kurt Cobain's MTV VMA Moonman, Michael Jackson's rhinestone glove, Prince's "Cloud" guitar and Elvis Presley's aviator sunglasses are among the notable items that will hit the auction block as part of Julien's Auctions' upcoming Icons & Idols: Rock-n-Roll event.

Cobain's Moonman, which he received in 1992 when Nirvana won Best New Artist at the MTV Video Music Awards, highlights a lot dedicated to the Nirvana leader; the Moonman has a pre-auction estimate of $50,000. The lot also includes artwork, handwritten notes, Nirvana ephemera and Cobain's Blockbuster Video membership card.

Jackson's white-and-black rhinestone glove, worn by the King of Pop on the Triumph tour in 1981, is expected to sell for between $60,000 and $80,000. Other Jackson items include a red snakeskin jacket from the Bad tour, Eddie Murphy and Iman's headdresses from the "Remember the Time" video and other Jackson-related wardrobe.

Other notable items include Madonna's corset pattern from the Blonde Ambition tour, Prince's blue "Cloud" guitar that he used in the late Eighties to early Nineties, the suits worn by the Beatles wax figures at Madame Tussand's and the event's most expensive item, a grand piano previously owned by Englebert Humperdinck and Jayne Mansfield.

Artists ranging from the Beatles and Miley Cyrus to Frank Zappa and Jimi Hendrix will also have items up for auction at Julien's, which will hold a public exhibition for the event from October 30th to November 4th in Los Angeles. The live auction itself, which contains over 500 music-related items, will commence on November 4th.