Kings of Leon to Play Inaugural Concert at First Tennessee Park

Nashville's First Tennessee Park – home to minor league baseball team the Nashville Sounds – first opened for business in spring of 2015, but since then the stadium has yet to play host to a major musical event. That's all about to change, though, thanks to resident rock band and hometown heroes Kings of Leon.

Earlier this year, the quartet announced plans to play the stadium on September 29th. The date is part of the band's Walls Tour, which so far has included a sold-out show at Madison Square Garden and a trek around Europe.

Kings of Leon released Walls in late 2016. Their seventh studio album and the follow-up to 2013's Mechanical Bull, Walls debuted at number one on Billboard's Top 200 Albums chart, making it their first album to do so.

The band has been touring around the album for much of 2017. Their next stop is September 27th in Charlotte, North Carolina, with the current U.S. run wrapping up October 28th in Tampa, Florida.

Tickets for the tour are on sale now.