Kimbra Recruits Skrillex, Dirty Projectors, Childish Gambino for New LP

Kimbra assembled an eclectic crew of guest artists including Skrillex, Dirty Projectors' Dave Longstreth and Childish Gambino, on third LP, Primal Heart.

The art-pop singer told Triple J she actually aimed to "focus less on features and more about my message" on the album, out early 2018.



"It's definitely been a journey of different people coming through the studio but less from the point of collaborations with other vocalists and more just bringing their sound in on the background," she added. "It's more a cast of characters."





The New Zealand native also debuted the record's synth-heavy first single, "Everybody Knows." Kimbra adopts a modern R&B vibe on the dynamic cut, crooning soulful melodies over electronic pulses and wild synth-bass flourishes.

Kimbra spent two years working on the 11-track Primal Heart with multiple producers, including John Congleton, in New Zealand and L.A. Though she's yet to detail the track list or the full list of collaborators, a press release confirmed that Skrillex produced the track "Top of the World."

Primal Heart follows the singer's 2014 LP, The Golden Echo, which Rolling Stone ranked Number Nine on our round-up of that year's 20 Best Pop Albums.